CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Police are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of O'Rear Street in East Chattanooga.

Officials say neighbors report hearing gunshots around 5:30 Thursday morning. Then saw two men run from the house.

When police arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They do believe the victim was targeted.

The victim is described as a black male in his mid 20's. His identity has not been released.

No suspect description has been given.

It's reported that there were people in the house at time of the shooting.

The investigation is still on-going and detectives are trying to determine the specific details of the incident.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.