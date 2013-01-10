Good deer season in TN, but slowed by warm spell

By RANDALL DICKERSON

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - Tennessee wildlife officials say the deer season concluding was a good one that colder weather would have improved even more.

The count stood at about 165,000 on Jan. 4 with two days of the season and a youth hunt on the following weekend remaining. That was about 3,000 more killed than at the same point last season.

Chuck Yoest of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says when late reports are tallied, the number of deer taken could top 170,000.

Hunter Dave Johnson of Ashland City said the season began well, but it nearly ground to a halt the second week in December when a warm spell and a full moon combined to stop deer movement during the day.

Yoest said TWRA will use biological data from this season to set rules for next year.

