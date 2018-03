CLEVELAND (WRCB) -- The manhunt for a suspect charged with stealing a Cleveland Police car is over.

After searching several location Wednesday night, Charles James Masengale and another person were arrested early Thursday morning at a home in Cleveland.

Investigators located Masengale at a home on Old Harrison Pike.

He was taken to the Bradley county Justice Center.

Masengale is facing 6 felony charges and 5 misdemeanor charges in Bradley County. He also has outstanding warrants from Hamilton County on separate instances.