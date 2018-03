MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor says the wife and mother of a Mississippi man accused of a Tennessee murder-kidnapping case have been indicted.

District Attorney Mike Dunavant said Wednesday that the Hardeman County grand jury met Monday in the case of Teresa Mayes and Mary Frances Mayes. Dunavant said details of the indictments, including the formal charges, will not be released until a Thursday arraignment in Bolivar.

Teresa Mayes is the widow and Mary Mayes is the mother of Adam Mayes, who authorities said killed Jo Ann Bain and her 14-year-old daughter before kidnapping Bain's two other girls and taking them to Guntown, Miss.

An intense search for Adam Mayes in the north Mississippi woods ended May 10 when he fatally shot himself. The girls, ages 12 and 8, were rescued.

