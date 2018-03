SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A toddler abducted by her mother has been found safe in Georgia.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says the mother is in police custody and was found in Solon, Georgia.

The child was allegedly taken by her mother Sunday during a birthday party.

The child's grandmother had full-custody of the child.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

READ MORE: