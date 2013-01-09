GA college refunds donation from Ray Charles

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) - Albany State University has refunded a $3 million donation from the Ray Charles Foundation after failing to construct a performing arts center the money was meant to be used for.

The Albany Herald (http://bit.ly/13iTTYr) reports the Ray Charles Foundation went to the Georgia Attorney General's Office for help to reclaim the money. A spokesman for the foundation says the money was supposed to be used to construct a performing arts center in honor of the late singer's mother, Retha Robinson.

Ray Charles, who died in 2004, was an Albany native and also donated $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta. The school built a 76,000 square-foot performing arts center in the singer's name at a cost of $20 million.

Information from: The Albany Herald, http://albanyherald.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.