CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Visitors to the Chattanooga Zoo have favorite animals that they enjoy seeing and watching.



But now visitors can keep tabs on the growing snow leopard cubs, because of a new "Snow Leopard Cam" recently installed in the Himalayan Passage exhibit of the Zoo.



The web cam is positioned outside the snow leopards' den, and allows fans to see the large cats outdoor play area any time.



Since the birth of the two snow leopard cubs last October, fans have asked to watch the cubs' daily activities, which the Snow Leopard Cam provides.





Fans can view the Snow Leopard Cam by visiting www.chattzoo.org.