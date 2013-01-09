Early morning Dalton crash claims two lives - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning Dalton crash claims two lives

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- A traffic accident early Wednesday morning in Dalton claimed the lives of two women from Kentucky.

Charles Beckett, 81, and Donna Beckett, 73 from Florence, Kentucky left the parking lot of
a hotel on Chattanooga Road, and drove into the path of a northbound Dodge Ram truck towing a boat, driven by Joseph Purcell, age 68, from Dalton.

Dalton Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is currently investigating the accident.

