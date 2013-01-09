East Ridge vehicle stolen, but video of theft might help

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- A woman in East Ridge woke up Tuesday morning to discover her 2003 gold Chevrolet Tahoe missing from her yard.



But the good news for the woman, and bad news for the bad guys, is that she has video of the theft as it happened.



The SUV contained her baby's car seat, stroller and other personal items.



The tag number for the stolen vehicle is TN 636 YBC.