Channel 3 launches Kindle news app

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Channel 3 has added another mobile app to the growing lineup of news, weather and traffic apps.

The Channel 3 Eyewitness News app for Kindle is available starting today, and is free.



One of the most-gifted items of the 2012 Christmas season, Amazon's Kindle Fire ended up under a lot of Christmas trees this year and is a growing mobile platform for reading and apps.



The Channel 3 app for Kindle features news, weather and sports, with a list of stories to allow you to select the stories you're most interested in reading, as well as scan headlines to stay on top of the best in local news.



Just a touch away, you can also see the latest weather forecasts and sports scores, and watch video from related stories as well.



Get yours today at Channel 3 Eyewitness News.