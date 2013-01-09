UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after serious accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after serious accident

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Now re-opened, Interstate 24 eastbound was closed Wednesday morning after a multiple-vehicle accident involving several cars and a tractor trailer.

The accident occurred near mile marker 178 in the eastbound lanes on the interstate. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

There's no word yet on injuries or the names of those involved.

Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more on this story as it develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.