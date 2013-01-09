UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after serious accident

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Now re-opened, Interstate 24 eastbound was closed Wednesday morning after a multiple-vehicle accident involving several cars and a tractor trailer.



The accident occurred near mile marker 178 in the eastbound lanes on the interstate. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

There's no word yet on injuries or the names of those involved.



Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more on this story as it develops.