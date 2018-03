SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) - Police in metro Atlanta say a nationwide shortage of ammunition is causing them to delay training for officers and put orders for more bullets on back-order.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Stan Copeland tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/13gXSVa) the department has had to push back a couple training exercises while scrambling to restock.

Jay Wallace, a supplier of police ammunition who owns Smyrna Police Distributors in Cobb County, blames the shortage partly on a huge spike in gun and ammunition sales in recent weeks.

Wallace said he can't recall an ammunition shortage this severe.

Sandy Springs Police Chief Terry Sult said a shortage of ammunition for training can become a safety issue because officers are not as proficient as they should be.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.