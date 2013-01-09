White House places emphasis on gun control legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) -- The White House today is shifting its focus to gun control, trying to keep the momentum for stricter laws after the Connecticut school shooting.



Republicans have warned that - with the debt ceiling and "fiscal cliff part two" looming - gun control may end up on the back burner.



Today we'll see advocates for gun control making their case at the White House as the President pushed for action on Capitol Hill.



The White House is on a fast track - Vice President Biden will meet with gun control advocates and victims' families today, and the National Rifle Association tomorrow. "He doesn't want to prejudge any recommendations that any stakeholder might present," said White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.



Parents, teachers and mental health groups meet with the administration later this week with new policies ready-to-go by the end of the month. "We cannot have a long conversation about this. We've got to have action and we've got to have action quickly or it WILL fade," said Sarah Brady of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.



The momentum after the Connecticut school shooting may already be fading. The Senate's top Republican says the debt and spending must come first. It could be Spring before Congress deals with gun control.



Advocates are putting the pressure on. Overnight in Arizona, prayers, two years after the shooting that killed six and wounded congresswoman Gabby Giffords.



She's now on the road campaigning for stricter laws.



The White House is considering an assault weapons ban, limits on ammunition sales, and closing the gun show loophole. "It's a delusion to believe in this utopia where legislation - ANY law - can fix all problems," said Gun Rights Advocate Larry Ward.



The NRA's campaigning against stricter laws. They've dubbed inauguration day, "gun appreciation day."



A Gallup poll found there's more public support now for stricter laws than any time since 2004.