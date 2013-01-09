Wet, warm weather through tomorrow

(WRCB) - The sun will be getting a break for a few days.

A warm front lifting through the area will be the source of light scattered showers on and of today through Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, a trough of low pressure will move through, and take most of the energy with it. That means we will have little chance of any rain late Friday into Saturday.

Sunday, another front will push through. This one will become stationary over the Tennessee Valley, and could produce heavy rain over the area Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

After that front finally passes on, we should see some cooler weather returning toward the end of next week.

Until then, temperatures will be in the upper 50s today, and climb into the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for your interactive radar and the latest weather.