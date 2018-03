CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Nearly 60 Hamilton County teachers are getting some financial help in the classroom.

As part of the "Strong Schools Grants" program, Unum donated $50,000 in mini-grants to 58 teachers.

The money can be used to pay for education materials and programs that engage students and improve their achievement levels.

Since 2008, Unum has awarded 271 Strong Schools Grants and more than $950,000 to Hamilton County Schools.