Vote on Hixson development delayed

Tuesday night, Chattanooga city leaders voted to delay a rezoning vote that would move the development forward.

Both sides packed city council chambers.

Those against the development wore shirts, bearing the slogan "Don't Chop the Hilltop."

Residents against the $100-million, multi-use development off of Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road say they have seen no timelines, feasibility studies, or plans to maintain the hilltop.

Developers of the project, being called Chattanooga Village, say they are willing to provide more information about their plans to come to a compromise.

"It's always been a question of is this the right development, and is this the right developer, and not to mention is this the right time," Gregory Vickery, with North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy says.

"We believe the answers to all those questions is no."



"As far as the feasibility study, it's your business plan," Duane Horton, with Scenic Land Company says.

"It's what you're doing in your marketing and those are typically not items that are turned over for public consumption; but, we'll work through on how to prove that we have the feasibility study and a market for this project."



City council members gave developers a list of unanswered questions to address at the next public meeting, set for January 22.

The council is expected to make a decision on zoning issues then.

