MEIGS COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Charges are pending in a fatal crash in Meigs County Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 58, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Steven Capp, of Athens, Tennessee, ran a red light, and was hit on the passenger side by a semi carrying logs.

Capp's passenger, Brandon Hadden, of Cleveland, was killed as a result.

Capp and semi driver were injured in the crash, but their conditions are unknown.

The THP says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

