CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened at McDonald's on Rossville Boulevard, shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Police say disorderly conducted was originally reported, and then a report of a "robbery from person" followed.

Police arrived to find a man shot in the arm.

He has been taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

