Juvenile Deer Hunt Contest Scheduled for January 12th and 13th

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing will hold their Second Juvenile Deer Contest for the 2012-2013 season on January 12th & 13th ending the year for deer hunting in the State of Tennessee.

Ross Rogers said "I plan to make this an annual event, holding two juvenile deer contests each year. This contest will be the last juvenile hunt of this year. I am all for promoting young hunters and family outings, like a father and son hunt. I hope to make this event bigger and better each year".

Winners of the contest will be determined by the heaviest weighing deer harvested by a juvenile during the two day event. Deadline for weighing your deer at Ross Rogers Taxidermy will be 9:00 p.m. on January 13th.

The heaviest weighing deer will receive $80.00 plus a prize pack. The second heaviest weighing deer will receive $60.00 plus a prize pack. The third heaviest weighing deer will receive $40.00 plus a prize pack. All other deer harvested by juveniles will receive a prize pack while supplies last.

Juvenile hunts consist of Youths 6-16 years of age only. Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 years of age or older, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device and who must also comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Youths 10 years of age or older must meet the Hunter Education requirements. Multiple youths may be accompanied by a single non-hunting adult.

Special thanks to Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing for hosting this juvenile deer hunt contest for young hunters in our surrounding area.

No pre-registration or sign-up is required to enter, just contact Ross Rogers at 423-290-3782 or visit his shop at 1700 Dallas Lake Road, Soddy Daisy, TN.