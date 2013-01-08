Chattanooga man kidnapped and held for ransom

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga man is thankful to be alive after he says he was kidnapped and held for ransom.

Shane Keller, 24, is counting his blessings the day after he spent nearly three hours with people he says he once considered friends.

"They were going to kill me, they were going to tie me up and take me somewhere in Georgia and drop me off," explains Keller.

Keller arrived at a house in the 3300 block of East 36th Street early Monday morning. Now, he believes he was set up.

"I sat on the couch for a minute talking to them, and then all of a sudden people start coming out of the bedroom," says Keller.

Keller says the suspects took the money he had then they began to torture him.

He says they burned him with a hot knife and cut him several times. They also threatened to cut off his fingers.

"They tied my hands up, tied my feet up," Keller says. "It got to the point, if you're going to do it, do it. Just get it over with."

The kidnappers called Keller's sister and demanded a $350 ransom. She immediately called police.

"We believe its drug related," Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig says.

Police were on the scene within minutes and arrested four suspects.

Eric slaughter, 25, Ginger Davis, 48, Dosher Felts, 22, and Barbara Thomas, 53, face a slew of charges including especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Both felonies can carry heavy prison time.

Keller says he's thankful to be alive, it was an experience he won't soon forget.

"I don't go in peoples' houses no more man. I don't, I won't," Keller says.