RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- The Red Bank Fire Department has been awarded a Public Protection Classification 3 rating, improving the previous Class 4 rating.



The Insurance Services Office (ISO) is an independent organization that serves the property/casualty insurance industry.



The real-world benefits of the improved ISO rating mean property owners could see a savings through reduced property insurance premiums, and should also help the city recruit businesses.



ISO collects information on a community's public fire protection and grades a fire department on:



fire alarms and dispatching

fire department personnel, equipment, and training

water supply



The city is then assigned a Public Protection Classification from 1 to 10, with Class 1 being the highest level of service and response.