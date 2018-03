CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Sanofi, the parent company of Chattanooga-based Chattem, Inc., announced the acquisition of Rolaids.



Zan Guerry, CEO of Chattem, said in a news release "The addition of Rolaids represents a rare opportunity to obtain an iconic brand that we believe will respond positively to our proven approach of growing brands through innovation and advertising."



Rolaids is an over-the-counter antacid that helps relieve heartburn and acid indigestion. First introduced in 1954. Rolaids has become a top selling gastro‐intestinal category brand.



Chattem plans a re-launch of the product and expects the new product to be available at retailers within a year.