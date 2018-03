NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- Co-founder of FourBridges Capital Advisors Charlie Brock has been named as LaunchTN's new President and Chief Executive Officer.



LaunchTN is a public-private partnership to bolster the creation and development of high-growth companies in the state of Tennessee.



Brock has most recently served as a general partner of the Chattanooga Renaissance Fund, a Chattanooga-based investment group, and as the CEO of CO.LAB, a Chattanooga accelerator that runs the summer Gig Tank program.



Stuart McWhorter has been named as the organization's new Vice-Chair.