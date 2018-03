By HOLBROOK MOHR

Associated Press

JACKSON, MS (AP) -- Court records say the Georgia woman who died after an illegal buttocks implant in Mississippi was told it would be performed by a medical professional.

But according to authorities and testimony, the injection was given by a floral and interior designer with no training or license to perform the procedure.

Authorities say 37-year-old Karima Gordon of Atlanta died after being injected with "a silicone substance" on March 16 at a house in Jackson.

Natasha Stewart, a model and adult entertainer known as Pebbelz Da Model, was arrested Jan. 3 in Memphis, TN.

Authorities say the victim paid Stewart for a referral to Tracey Lynn Garner, also known as Morris Garner.

Garner was charged with depraved heart murder in September and accused of giving the injection.

