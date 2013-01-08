MS proves to be only one battle for local woman

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Working out is a part of RaSharon King's daily activity. She does cardio, weights, and enjoys an occasional run. By looking at her you would never know in 2008 she was diagnosed with MS.

When King was first diagnosed she was in denial. But she knew she had to take control of her health. She was also in denial about her weight.

"I was so big I didn't get on a scale. I can't tell you what my starting weight was...my starting size was 22!

In 2009 King started taking classes in the gym, went from walking to running, and has surprised doctors with her progress! King started running three years ago and is now planning to run her first half-marathon.

"In the classes where I shouldn't have good stability and good balance, I'm able to do just as well as people in the class."

King says battling MS has inspired her to live.

I could take this diagnosis of MS and just sit down but I'm embracing life, I'm exercising trying to take care of my family and be there for my son!"