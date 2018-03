CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Krystal has announced plans to rebuild its tornado-ravaged Ringgold restaurant, having dealt with initial worries that $32 million state road project would make that impossible.



The Chattanooga-based restaurant chain boarded up its Ringgold location after it was devastated in April 2011 by a twister that tore through the town's business district.



That could have been the end of the story because Georgia's plans for road construction on Alabama Highway would have blocked off Krystal's parking lot entrance, making it pointless to rebuild. Several gas stations and a local McDonalds were also affected.



But local officials like State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, intervened, negotiating with state officials for ways to save Krystal and several other nearby businesses.





