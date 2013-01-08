Chilly morning, great afternoon

(WRCB) -- After a cool start, temps will feel wonderful this afternoon, climbing into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

We can expect the clouds to thicken up tonight, and even bring some light scattered showers Wednesday morning.

We may see some of those light showers continue through Friday.

Saturday we will be between systems, and I don't expect much if any rain, just warm weather.

Sunday, another front will move in and bring us heavy rain Sunday and Monday. 2+" are possible with that front.

With the temperature, it will steadily climb through the weekend. Mid 50s today. Low to mid 60s tomorrow through Friday. Near 70 Saturday.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar.