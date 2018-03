MEMPHIS, TN (AP) -- It's Elvis Presley's 78th birthday, and Memphis-area dignitaries will join fans at a cake-cutting celebration at Graceland, the rock 'n' roll icon's longtime home.

A proclamation of Elvis Presley Day also will be part of Tuesday's ceremony remembering the birthday of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll" on Jan. 8, 1935.

Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss., and moved to Memphis with his parents at age 13. He was 42 when he died Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis.

Fans have been celebrating Presley's birthday since Saturday, when The Memphis Symphony Orchestra presented a concert commemorating the 40th anniversary of Elvis' landmark "Aloha from Hawaii" show.

A new exhibit about Presley's movies and concerts in Hawaii opens Tuesday at the Graceland tourist attraction, which is across the street from the mansion.

