BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A man is recovering at Erlanger, following a shooting in Bradley County Monday night.

It happened on Burris Lane around 8:15 p.m.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Gault tells Channel 3, Jerry Kincaid is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Gilbert Blair.

Gault says Blair was arguing with Kincaid's sister at the time of the incident.



Kincaid turned himself into police Tuesday morning.



He's being held without bond, pending a court hearing Wednesday morning.



