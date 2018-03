CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The BCS National Championship may be in Miami, but the Tennessee Valley is well represented in South Florida Monday evening.

The Signal Mountain Cheerleaders are set to perform at the championship game's halftime show.

The University of Alabama is representing the SEC, as the Crimson Tide takes on undefeated Notre Dame.

The eagles were one of only five teams in the country selected to appear in the title game.