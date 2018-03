SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office are looking for a toddler, who appears to have been abducted by her mother.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office released a photo of 24-year-old Heather Oakes Tuesday.



The abduction took place Sunday around 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells Channel 3, the 2-year-old girl's grandmother had full custody of the child.

Hitchcock says the girl's mother Heather M. Oakes took her from her grandmother's home during a birthday party.

The 24-year-old Oakes is believed to be traveling with a man named Michael in 4-door car that is spray-painted black and has a broken windshield.

Hitchcock says they could be en route to Henry County, Georgia, or somewhere in Florida.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (423) 949-7750.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.