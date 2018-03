BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – A Bradley County father is behind bars, charged with aggravated child abuse.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Gault says 22-year-old Ricky Dean Smith was arrested after his five-week-old son was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation by child services shows the child was injured while his father was caring for him Wednesday, at the family's home on Francisco Road.

Smith is being held without bond, pending a hearing January 15.

