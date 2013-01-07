Early results of Georgia teacher evaluations skewed

ATLANTA (AP) - A state report says ratings of about 5,800 Georgia teachers were skewed, with less than one percent of teachers classified as ineffective and one in five getting the top rating of exemplary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/VFzsm6) reported results of the pilot study of the new ratings system, which is designed to measure the performance of Georgia teachers. The report by the state Department of Education found that early results were "skewed to the positive."

State officials say they expect different outcomes as teachers and principals are better trained and have more time to adapt to the new evaluation system, which is to roll out statewide in the 2014-2015 school year.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Fran Millar, a Dunwoody Republican, said the preliminary results raise serious questions about the evaluation system.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.