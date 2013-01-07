Chattanooga man arrested for attempted extortion scheme

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A 45 year-old man is in jail facing charges of extortion after telling relatives he had been kidnapped.

Sunday afternoon just after 2:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised of a possible kidnapping of the victim turned suspect Michael Wiley.

A family member told officers that they had last seen Wiley on Friday, and then received a phone call on Sunday from Wiley needing money for his captors.

Wiley said the kidnappers would injure him if they did not pay the ransom.

Detectives were able to locate Wiley at the Budget Hotel on Cummings Hwy through numerous interviews.

There were no other individuals with Wiley when he was found.

