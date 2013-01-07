Dragon Boat Festival registration is now open

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Registration is now open for one of the most exciting events on the water, the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Festival.

On Saturday, May 4, dragons and warriors alike will descend to the TVA Park at Chickamauga Dam for a water war like no other to benefit Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

Dating back more than 2,300 years, Dragon Boat racing features teams of 20 paddlers with a drummer and a steerer in an authentic 41-foot long Chinese dragon boat, racing to the finish line on a body of water. Paddlers of all ages, skill and fitness levels can participate, making it the ultimate team building sport.

It may be cold outside, but now is the time to form your team and register with the Children's Hospital Foundation. New this year, corporate and community teams can register online for a boat and a fundraising page by going to www.paddleforchildrenshospital.org.

Participants are encouraged to raise $3,600 per team or $172 per person in pledges; approximately ten cents for every child who is treated annually at Children's Hospital. During last year's event, paddlers from 53 teams raised $150,000 for the hospital.

Each team will have one on-water practice prior to the event and compete in at least two heats on race day. Teams will then race in qualifying heats for the title of Grand Champion. Teams can also decorate their tents, wear their dragon apparel and cheer throughout the races.

Top prizes will be awarded to the fastest teams and the teams who raise the most money, but the real winners are the children treated at the hospital.

To learn more about the Children's Hospital Dragon Boat Festival, visit www.paddleforchildrenshospital.org or call 423-778-3989.