Hamilton County to take part in REAL ID pilot program

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Monday that the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has selected the Hamilton County Clerk's office to pilot implementation of the new REAL ID driver's license law for clerk offices.

The office will serve as a model for other Clerk offices that provide driver's license services under contract with the State's driver's license division.



"REAL ID is a nationwide post 9/11 law enacted by Congress. It provides a new method for issuing secure identification documents intended to prevent terrorism, reduce fraud, and improve the reliability and accuracy of identification documents issued by State governments," Knowles said, adding that the 9/11 Commission recommended the change.

"Under REAL ID driver's license issuance will meet new minimum standards. They include information and security features incorporated into each applicant's license, consisting of proof of identity, U.S. citizenship or legal status, verification of the source documents provided, and security standards for the offices that issue licenses," he explained.



A noticeable change to motorists is that a temporary paper license will be issued initially. The permanent laminated license will be mailed to applicants by the Department of Safety within 20 days.



New equipment will be installed in the Courthouse office on Thursday, which means that driver licenses will not be issued after 11:00 a.m. that morning. All other Courthouse office functions will operate as usual. The Bonny Oaks Branch will not be affected.



The Clerk's Courthouse Driver's License Division will resume processing Non-Commercial Driver License Duplicates and Renewals Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

