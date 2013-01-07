Unum to invest $50,000 in Hamilton County classrooms

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) — Unum will present 58 Hamilton County school teachers with more than $50,000 in mini-grants at its annual Strong Schools Grant teacher luncheon tomorrow, Jan. 8.

The grants — up to $1,000 each — will help the teachers pay for education materials and programs that engage students and improve their achievement levels.

"There's great work being done in Hamilton County schools, but we're recognizing the best of the best," said Tom White, senior vice president of investor relations for Unum. "Selected out of 144 applicants, these educators will receive grants to help fund worthwhile classroom projects that will provide an even better education for their students."

The Strong Schools Grants program is part of a multi-year partnership between Unum and the Hamilton County Department of Education. Since 2008, Unum has awarded 271 Strong Schools Grants as part of its commitment of more than $950,000 to Chattanooga public schools.