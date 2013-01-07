Supreme Court won't hear Georgia gun lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court won't overturn a Georgia law banning firearms in churches and other places of worship.

The high court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from GeorgiaCarry.org, which wanted the justices to overturn a lower court decision upholding Georgia's law banning guns in churches and other places of worship.

GeorgiaCarry.org argued that the ban applying specifically to places of worship burdens "religiously motivated conduct by regulating how or what a worshipper can do with a weapon while he is worshipping."

But the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit brought by GeorgiaCarry and the Rev. Jonathan Wilkins of the Baptist Tabernacle of Thomaston, Ga. The Supreme Court, without comment, refused to reconsider that ruling.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.