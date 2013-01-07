Kimball considers buying rundown property for park - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kimball considers buying rundown property for park

KIMBALL, TN. (Times Free Press) -- City administrators have decided to make an offer to purchase a small piece of property at 120 Raulston Cove Road that includes a dilapidated house.

On Thursday, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-1 to offer 60 percent of Marion County's assessed value of the property to the bank holding the mortgage.

The county's 2013 assessment values the land at $13,700 and does not consider the structure on it to be of any value at all, officials said.

Mayor David Jackson had suggested the city offer to purchase the property because there are indications someone has been using the house and the structure represents a hazard to the community.

