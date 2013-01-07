Tennesseans urged to test for radon gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two state agencies, the federal government and the American Lung Association are encouraging Tennesseans to test their homes for radon.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that can enter homes through foundation cracks or openings. It's invisible and odorless and high concentrations can cause health problems including lung cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 70% of Tennesseans live in areas with high or moderate risk of radon.

The Tennessee Health Department and the state Department of Environment and Conservation are offering more information about radon and radon testing on their websites or by calling toll free to (800) 232-1130.

State officials recommend testing for radon during consistently cold weather.

Online:

Department of Health radon information: http://health.state.tn.us/HealthyHomes/radon.shtml

Department of Environment and Conservation radon information: http://www.tn.gov/environment/ea/radon

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.