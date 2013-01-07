Open forums held for UTC chancellor candidates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Faculty, students and the public will have the chance to ask questions of the five finalists vying to become the next University of Tennessee at Chattanooga chancellor during open forums this month.

Appearing on Jan. 9 is Diane Allen, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Salisbury University.

On Jan. 10 is James Moran III, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

On Jan. 15, is Harold Jones, dean of the School of Health Professions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

On Jan. 16 is Jorge Haddock, dean of the School of Management at George Mason University.

And on Jan. 17 is Steve Angle, senior vice president at Wright State University.

More information is available online at www.tennessee.edu/chancellorsearch/utc.

