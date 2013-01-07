Sunday evening Red Bank house fire causes extensive damage

RED BANK, TN -- Three fire departments combined to battle a house fire in the Crestview Drive area of Red Bank early Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting a house fire at Crestview Drive. Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting flames showing through the roof.

Firefighters conducted an immediate search inside the house and confirmed no one inside the home. Other firefighters conducted an interior attack to the fire located in the attic and roofline.

Red Bank Fire Department requested a Mutual Aid response for Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services to assist them on the scene.

Red Bank Fire Investigators reported the fire started in the attic area but how the fire started remains under investigation.

Extensive damage to the attic and roofline and heavy water, heat and smoke damage to the interior of the home. Damages are listed at least $50,000. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the home is unknown at this time.