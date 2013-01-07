Dry today and tomorrow, getting warmer

(WRCB) - Get ready for some incredibly warm weather for January.

We will start off the week with sunshine today and highs in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be just about the same.

Wednesday we will see a few light showers, especially in north Georgia. Thursday the light showers will be a bit more widespread. Friday and Saturday we will only see one or two isolated showers here and there.

The biggest thing you will notice later in the week will be the warmer weather. Expect highs in the low 60s by Wednesday, and the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

Some of the model data is showing another front moving in Sunday that could bring heavy rain and strong storms to the area Sunday into Monday.

