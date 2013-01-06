ONLY ON 3: Runaway Bradley Co. fugitive breaks into home

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- While Charles Masengale was on the run Saturday night, he tried to break into one woman's home, begging for help.

Moments after Masengale wrecked a Cleveland patrol car on Mahan Gap Road in Hamilton County, he made a dash toward a house, barging through the front door.

"He says, 'I need help. I need a ride,'" says the woman in the house.

The woman did not want to be identified, saying she is a distant relative of the fugitive. Some of her cousins are related to Masengale. She says she is never seen him before.

"I'd never seen the guy before in my life," she says.

She says Masengale was panicked.

"You could smell the meth on him. You could smell drugs."

He was still in handcuffs.

"He held them up like that. Just like that. And said, 'I need them off!'"

He also said he was looking for a friend.

"I said, 'I haven't seen him. I don't know him!'"

He was only there for a matter of seconds before the woman's son had to shove him out the door.

"As soon as he shoved him out the door and shut the door, I said, 'Robert, call 911.'"

Masengale took off into the night.

"It's scary because up here you're not used to anybody coming in and just opening the door," she says.

"I know of him. people down at the store know him. My cousins down that way know him. Just different people know him. I've heard the name before," says Elizabeth Dickson.

Dickson lives right next door and watched police scour her property.

"They said to keep your doors locked and stay inside, that they were going to put the dogs on the ground," says Dickson.

She and other neighbors just hope he is caught soon.

"He better give himself up because they will find him," says Dickson.

"He needs to turn himself in and he needs to get help."

Police are not sure what other lengths Masengale is willing to go to stay on the run.

If you see him, call police.