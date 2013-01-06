UPDATE: 4 shot after argument at teen's birthday party

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at 3208 Bonair Circle in Chattanooga around 1:30 a.m. after an argument involving four people at a party escalated to violence outside.

While police were on the scene four different shooting victims showed up at three area hospitals.

All four individuals had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Three of the victims are juveniles.

The residents were having a birthday party for a 14 year old juvenile. Between 150 to 200 people showed up for the party and some were reported to be gang members.

An argument between suspected rival gang members started inside and moved to the outside of the house.

Shortly thereafter, the two groups of individuals began to shoot guns at each other. The four victims advise that this is when they were shot.

Chattanooga Police Department Detectives interviewed numerous individuals at the party, but everyone interviewed stated that they did not see anything relevant to the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.