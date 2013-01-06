Judge's son arrested after running handcuffed at deputies

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A Chattanooga judge's teenage son was jailed after he reportedly charged at Hamilton County deputies during an arrest over the weekend, authorities said.

Zachary D. Paty, whose mother is City Judge Sherry Paty, faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

According the arrest report by Deputy Donnie Myrick, Paty, 18, was one of four people in a car parked at the Days Inn in the 7700 block of Lee Highway that deputies were checking in response to a call a suspicious vehicle.

When Paty got out, deputies smelled alcohol on his breath and handcuffed him, according to Myrick's report. Then Mark Harden, 19, got out of the vehicle, threw down a cigarette and took off running. Both deputies ran after Harden and were placing him under arrest when Paty, still in handcuffs, began running at them, the report stated.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.