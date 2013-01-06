TEA against teachers carrying guns in school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The president of the Tennessee Education Association says she expects her board to take an official position against proposals that would allow teachers to carry guns.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/VHKrcd) reports the measures are among proposals state lawmakers are considering this legislative session in the wake of last month's massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Several Tennessee lawmakers have drafted legislation that would encourage school districts to place at least one armed police officer in every school and would allow teachers who have undergone special training to bring their personal handguns into schools.

However, TEA president Gera Summerford says teachers should be focused on teaching and not have to worry about trying to stop an intruder.

