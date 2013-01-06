Tenn. lawmakers to resume education focus in new session - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tenn. lawmakers to resume education focus in new session

By LUCAS L.JOHNSON II
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Legislation that would allow parents to decide the fate of a struggling school is among several education-related proposals lawmakers are likely to discuss in the session that convenes Tuesday.

Officials have made reforming education a top priority since Tennessee became 1 of 2 states to receive federal Race to the Top funding about three years ago.

Lawmakers expect to take up more proposals this year, including so-called parent trigger legislation, creation of school vouchers, reshaping online schools and boosting community colleges.

A parent trigger proposal would be modeled after a similar one in California. It would allow parents at failing schools to vote on possible turnaround models if they believe a drastic change is needed. That could include converting to a charter school or changing administrators.

