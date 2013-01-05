Talton and Helton Dominate Heartland Angler’s Tournament on Nick - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Talton and Helton Dominate Heartland Angler’s Tournament on Nickajack

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Thirty-four teams headed out at first light this morning from Sullivan's boat ramp to take part in the second tournament of the season for the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The team of John Talton and Ryan Helton walked away with first place and $540. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 23.95 pounds to take the win.

Taking second place was the team of James Milling and Buddy Gross with five fish that weighed 18.15 pounds.

Matt Raper had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.97 pounds.

The duo of Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher had big smallmouth that weighed 2.60 pounds.

"Heartland Anglers is an amateur based team tournament trail designed for the everyday average angler. Heartland Anglers is a team tournament for the type of angler who gets up everyday, heads to work and puts in a 40 hour work week", says Doug Pressley - Heartland Anglers President.

Top 5 places:
1st - John Talton and Ryan Helton with 23.95 lbs.
2nd - James Milling and Buddy Gross with 18.15 lbs.
3rd - Steve Norris and Chris Coffee with 17.93 lbs.
4th -  Kenny Kempka and Daniel Kendrick 17.20 lbs.
5th -  Mark Pirkle and Josh Wofford with 14.45 lbs.

For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com

