Soddy-Daisy home gutted by fire

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- Fire officials in Soddy-Daisy believe an unattended space heater led to a house going up in flames. It happened Saturday afternoon at home on Montlake Circle.

Firefighters tried their best to put out the massive flames that engulfed Jim Clemons' home.

"All my medication's in there. All my paperwork. Everything I own's in that house. My whole life's in that house," says Clemons.

An avid rider, even his Harley's were scorched by the flames.

"I was sick to my stomach. I'm still sick," he says.

The only thing untouched, is his camper. Other than that, Clemons does not have much else.

"I just got on disability and I took everything I had an bought this house, thinking that I wouldn't have to worry about a place to live."

Clemons was at a friend's house for a birthday party when his neighbor called him saying heavy smoke was coming from his home.

"They called me when I was coming up the road and said that it was already burnt plum up, that all they could do was throw water at it. But it was too late. There wasn't anything they could do about it."

Firefighters were able to coax his dog, Roscoe, out of the backyard. He was on the back porch, where Clemons had a heater out to keep him warm.

"I have a heater out there for my dog. And I'm thinking that the heater probably started it," says Clemons.

"I understand wanting to keep the pets warm during the cold temperatures, but you need to be very careful with space heaters, even when you're home," says Dusty Morgan with the Soddy-Daisy Fire Department.

It is lesson Clemons has learned the hard way.

Thankfully, he has close friends to turn to.

"I've lived in this neighborhood all my life. I know everyone of these people around here."

He is most thankful he is alive and safe.

Clemons says he does not have insurance to cover his loss. He will be able to stay with his girlfriend at her house in the meantime.